Woman accused of unprovoked attack on elderly man outside fast food eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a woman with felony assault after witnesses say she repeatedly punched a 60-year-old man during an unprovoked attack on Fort Street Mall.

Valerie Tumbaga, 23, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday just minutes after the alleged assault.

Sources say the man was eating a sandwich outside a fast food restaurant when the woman hit him twice in the face.

Tumbaga’s bail was set at $11,000.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.