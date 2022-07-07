‘Hard to believe’: Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers woman’s body

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a week after a woman’s body was uncovered by a brush fire in Kapolei, her family is awaiting answers into her death.

“We’re dying to know more. We would really like to know more,” said the woman’s sister, Rayy Alvarez. “It’s still hard to believe. We can’t even believe that this is happening,”

The woman was identified as 39-year-old Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez. Her body was found on the side of Farrington Highway just outside Honokai Hale.

Loved ones say she was found in a drainage canal at the bottom of the steep hillside.

Rayy remembers her sister for her fighting spirit, and drive to overcome life’s challenges.

“She was a survivor. So she was in survival mode, and she did what she had to do for herself, but she was always still happy,” Rayy said.

Chassidy’s life was plagued with hardships, according to her family.

As a mother of three with her children now grown, she dealt with various health and mental problems. She also struggled to find stable housing and occasionally found herself homeless, her sister said.

What caused her death is unknown to both her family and authorities. Police are still investigating whether foul play was involved.

Family members say her body was found in this drainage canal after the fire was extinguished. (HNN)

Residents near where the fire broke out were shocked to learn about the discovery of the body.

“Many police come ... my house, three, four of them, and check the camera and see what going on,” Honokai Hale resident Alunee Wagoner said.

Before the fire, neighbors said they never heard or saw anything out of the ordinary that would indicate trouble in their backyard.

Police are now asking anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re hoping that somebody may have seen her in the area. Is she known to sleep there? Is she known to walk around the area? Who does she normally hang out with? And the people that she hangs out with, when was the last time you saw them?” HPD Sgt. Chris Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu said.

“Any kind of information at this point would be helpful to the investigators.”

Meanwhile, Chasidy’s family is left to wonder what really happened.

“Just a lot of questions. Just a lot of questions,” Rayy added. “For me the situation doesn’t make sense – the way that the scene is, it doesn’t make any sense to me. So, we just want some answers you know? We just want some closure at least.”

Anyone who may know anything is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or use the P3 Tips mobile app. You will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.