Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Wasted water in Waikiki: Beach boy calls for action as tourists let showers run

Your top local headlines for July 7, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beach boy is raising alarm in Waikiki, claiming tourists are just letting showers run amid a call to conserve water.

He’s asking the city to install timed handles or nozzles to reduce water flow.

“A lot of times, especially down by the concession stands, that’s where the water runs freely, where they wash their boards or their feet and the kids go there and they waste thousands of gallons of water,” said Uncle D, a Waikiki beach boy.

A city spokesman said they are working to make the improvements — but it could take a while.

The project is expected to start within a year.

Currently, 10 of the 11 beach showers in Waikiki are continuous flow, meaning they don’t turn off unless someone turns the handle.

The city is also considering posting signs, reminding people to turn off the showers.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
Forecast: Moderate to breezy trade winds to bring some moisture
Sunrise News Roundup (July 7, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 7, 2022)
Nearly half of Hawaii’s Democratic primary voters aren’t sure who they’ll support for...
Civil Beat/HNN poll: Nearly half of Democratic primary voters undecided in race for lieutenant governor
The asteroid is expected to pass within 56,000 miles of Earth.
A few days after it was first detected, bus-sized asteroid to zoom by Earth