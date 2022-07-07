Wasted water in Waikiki: Beach boy calls for action as tourists let showers run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A beach boy is raising alarm in Waikiki, claiming tourists are just letting showers run amid a call to conserve water.

He’s asking the city to install timed handles or nozzles to reduce water flow.

“A lot of times, especially down by the concession stands, that’s where the water runs freely, where they wash their boards or their feet and the kids go there and they waste thousands of gallons of water,” said Uncle D, a Waikiki beach boy.

A city spokesman said they are working to make the improvements — but it could take a while.

The project is expected to start within a year.

Currently, 10 of the 11 beach showers in Waikiki are continuous flow, meaning they don’t turn off unless someone turns the handle.

The city is also considering posting signs, reminding people to turn off the showers.

