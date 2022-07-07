This asteroid the size of a bus will fly really close to Earth this week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A few days ago no one knew it was there — a small asteroid the size of a bus, that is.

But thanks to telescopes in Hawaii, astronomers detected the sneaky asteroid.

Astronomers said starting Wednesday night residents will be able to see the asteroid passing by.

The asteroid is expected to pass within 56,000 miles of Earth. That’s about a quarter of the average distance between the Earth and the moon.

Scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab calculated the asteroid’s route by our planet.

They said the asteroid is too small to be considered an existential threat to Earth.

To view the asteroid’s journey online, click here.

