Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu transfers to University of Oregon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After entering the transfer portal, University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu has found a new home in Eugene, Oregon.

The Ducks add another right-handed pitcher to its roster.

However, depending on the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft, the Pearl City graduate may choose to sign with a pro team instead.

As a junior, the Oahu native tallied 15 starts in 15 appearances, along with tying a career high of 10 strikeouts against UC Davis.

Halemanu with another strikeout, giving him five through three.



‘Bows up 1-0 as we head to the bottom half of the third. pic.twitter.com/QLknl1ZV68 — Hawaii Baseball (@HawaiiBaseball) May 29, 2022

Halemanu walked on to the Rainbow Warrior roster in 2019.

