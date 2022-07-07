Rainbow Warriors pitcher Cade Halemanu transfers to University of Oregon
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After entering the transfer portal, University of Hawaii pitcher Cade Halemanu has found a new home in Eugene, Oregon.
The Ducks add another right-handed pitcher to its roster.
However, depending on the upcoming 2022 MLB Draft, the Pearl City graduate may choose to sign with a pro team instead.
As a junior, the Oahu native tallied 15 starts in 15 appearances, along with tying a career high of 10 strikeouts against UC Davis.
Halemanu walked on to the Rainbow Warrior roster in 2019.
