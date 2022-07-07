Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Investigation underway after armed man shot by officers dies

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency...
Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.(Gray News, file)
By WVVA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:57 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police said the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in the town of Bradley has died from his injuries.

State police said the initial calls reported an armed suspect fleeing a crash scene at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to WVVA. The suspect then reportedly stole a truck.

A short time later, the suspect was located at Big Lots in the stolen truck, state police said. The suspect is said to have refused to stop for officers and a pursuit followed that stretched through various counties.

The truck then became “disabled” off a highway in Bradley, police said.

WVVA reported witness video showed members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man as he waved what appeared to be a firearm around. Authorities then opened fire, shooting him numerous times.

“During a short standoff, the suspect continued to brandish a handgun, resulting in gunfire from law enforcement, causing the suspect’s death,” said Capt. R. A. Maddy with West Virginia State Police.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2022 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (July 7, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (July 7, 2022)
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Russian media: Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia trial
Authorities are working to find out who intentionally set a dog on fire.
$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
Authorities are working to find out who intentionally set a dog on fire.
$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee