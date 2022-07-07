Tributes
Nine veterans set to represent Hawaii at the 2022 Golden Age Games

A group of 9 veterans were sent off in style as they look to compete in the 2022 Golden Age Games in South Dakota.
By Cienna Pilotin
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of 9 veterans were sent off in style as they look to compete in the 2022 Golden Age Games in South Dakota.

The National Veterans Golden Age Games is an annual multi-sport competition for veterans over 55 years old.

The multi-sport events are designed to provide friendly competition and physical activity for veterans — boosting their health and overall quality of life.

“It’s a way for me to maintain my committed competitive spirit in order to do the things that I did in the military doing military competitions and now I can continue to do that and make sure that I’m physically spiritually emotionally prepared,” said first time participant Jeffrey Foundes.

The competition seeks to honor those who served our country, but also inspire other veterans to pursue recreational sports as a form of rehabilitation and therapy.

“The VA nationally has really started working over the last ten years to really initiate whole health meaning mind body spirit what we call your determinance of health that will help promote health and wellness and a big part of it is activities,” said Associate Chief Nurse of Education, Lyn Dubbs.

The games originally began in Albany, Georgia over 37 years ago. Today, participants train for months to compete in events like track, air riflery, and shuffleboard bringing veterans together from across the United States.

“These guys are representing VA Pacific Islands Health Care system and they’re representing all of the veterans across the islands here in the Pacific participating with the Golden Age Games,” said assistant director of VA Pacific Islands Health Care, Katie Kalama.

“When they go they are going to represent us and bring home the gold and when they come back were gonna honor them again as heroes.”

The six day competition kicks off on July 18.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

