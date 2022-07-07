Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
Chasidy Lehualani Alvarez, 39, was found in a drainage canal after a brush fire in Kapolei on...
‘Hard to believe’: Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers woman’s body

Latest News

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
James Caan, Oscar nominee for ‘The Godfather,’ dies at 82
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is slated to receive $10 million from the U.S....
Honolulu airport to receive $10M in federal funding for infrastructure improvements
Gov. David Ige signed five education bills Thursday that will fund ambitions of higher quality...
Governor signs bill making historic investment in state-funded preschools