In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A paperwork error could jeopardize Kai Kahele’s run for governor.

Kahele confirmed Wednesday that his campaign missed a key state deadline to receive matching public campaign funds. It’s an embarrassing misstep for the congressman, who pledged to run a gubernatorial campaign fueled by the public financing program.

“The ineligibility of our campaign to receive a public funding match rests solely on my shoulders,” Kahele said, in a statement.

It continued:

“If getting big money out of politics is our goal, we need to make the state’s partial public funding process easier and more streamlined for all candidates. I know we will need to work twice as hard, and Maria, our team, and I are looking forward to continuing to build on the incredible energy that we are experiencing towards our vision for Hawaii.”

Kahele’s campaign failed to turn in a signed and notarized affidavit affirming he wouldn’t spend more $2.1 million this election.

Kahele filed his gubernatorial race papers a month ago and pledged to not accept donations from unions, political action committee, or corporations. Instead, he said he would rely on individual, small donations of $100 or less in order to qualify for the commission’s matching funds. He would have been able to receive about $208,000 for the primary election from the commission.

But now, without the proper paperwork, he’s ineligible.

HNN Political Analyst Colin Moore called the mistake “devastating” to the Kahele campaign.

“He in part built his campaign around accepting these public funds, and it was going to give him a big infusion of cash exactly when he needs it,” Moore told Hawaii News Now.

“It just is very difficult to see how he would make that mistake. If you’re running for office this is a little like filing your taxes.”

He added that political observers are “confused about how this really basic thing could have been forgotten.”

Moore said the error could also make it harder for Kahele to attract donors moving forward.

“This is the kind of thing donors look for, that your campaign has trajectory,” Moore said. “You don’t really see major statewide campaigns make what is pretty much an amateur error.”

The news comes on the same day that a Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll shows Kahele far behind Lt. Gov. Josh Green in the Democratic race for governor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

