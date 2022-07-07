LIST: Can you figure out which films these Hawaii locations played a starring role in?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has played a starring role in numerous movies and TV series, from current productions like “NCIS: Hawaii” to older ones like Elvis’ “Blue Hawaii.” The white sandy beaches and lush, tropical rainforests offer the perfect setting for paradise. But Hawaii has also been used as a film location to act as other parts of the world.

Here are some iconic landmarks that have been used in productions that you might not be aware of.

Halona Beach Cove

Halona Beach (Hawaii News Now/file)

Halona Beach Cove, located off Kalanianaole Highway in East Oahu, has been used as the backdrop of some big pictures. You might also know it as Eternity Beach — that’s because this where the famous scene of the onscreen kiss between Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster in the 1950s film “From Here to Eternity” was filmed. Other films that used this picturesque beach: “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides,” “50 First Dates” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor

Heeia Boat Ramp (Hawaii News Now/file)

Film crews used this Kaneohe location back in 2017 for production of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.” No real dinosaurs were spotted in the making, but the production left behind a generous gift: A $38,000 donation from NBC Universal to install a network of security cameras there. Other movies to film here include “50 First Dates” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth.”

Manoa Falls

Manoa Falls is known to be a popular hiking spot, but films have used this lush destination as the backdrop to productions. (Hawaii News Now/file)

With its beautiful and lush scenery, Manoa Falls is known as a popular hiking trail for visitors and residents alike. But this tropical paradise also played roles in several movies, from “Jurassic Park” to “Godzilla vs. Kong” and even “Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

Byodo-In Temple, Valley of the Temples

In the Valley of the Temples, Byodo-In has been used in numerous productions. (Hawaii News Now/file)

Located at the foot of the Koolau mountains and nestled in the Valley of the Temples is the Byodo-In Temple. Though built as a smaller replica of the Byodo-In Temple in Japan, this vibrant, red temple has been attracting people from near and far for several decades. With its distinctive features in a lush and peaceful landscape, the temple has been used in numerous productions — from “LOST” to “Hawaii Five-0″ and “Magnum, P.I.”

Hawaii Convention Center

The Hawaii Convention Center is used for meetings and exhibitions, but this site has also been used in various film productions. (Hawaii News Now/file)

The Hawaii Convention Center is typically used for events and meetings, but in the early 2000s, production crews for the hit TV series “LOST” took over this building and transformed it into the Sydney Airport, where passengers from Oceanic flight 815 departed before the plane crashed on a deserted island. The movie “Jurassic World” also transformed this site into the Hilton Isla Nublar in 2015.

Kualoa Ranch

Kualoa Ranch is arguably one of the most popular locations in Hawaii for film productions. (Hawaii News Now/file)

A list of top film locations in Hawaii isn’t complete without mentioning Kualoa Ranch. Known as “the Backlot of Hawaii,” Kualoa Ranch is perhaps one of the most popular spots for productions to use. The majestic Koolau mountains in this secluded area make for a desirable place to film. The list of productions is endless — in fact, Kualoa Ranch offers a movie tour to visitors — but you might’ve seen this location in the “Jurassic Park” movies, “Jumanji - Welcome to the Jungle,” “LOST,” and many, many more.

