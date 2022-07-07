Tributes
Oahu sees sharp increase in applications from people seeking to carry guns in public

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Tori DeJournett
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following a controversial Supreme Court decision, Honolulu’s new police chief says there has been a sharp increase in applications from residents seeking to carry a firearm in public.

HPD Chief Arthur J. Logan told the police commission Wednesday afternoon that the department has received 48 applications to carry a firearm in public. Before the Supreme Court decision, HPD had received just three applications.

The flurry comes after a 6-3 decision two weeks ago, in which the Supreme Court ruled a New York law that heavily restricts the ability to carry a firearm in public violates the Second Amendment. Hawaii is said to have similar strict restrictions.

“As of now, these 48 applications are on hold until I get the guidance and direction needed on how to move forward,” Logan said.

While this new ruling has not specifically struck down any gun laws in Hawaii, legal experts say the state’s strict restrictions on carrying firearms in public will likely need to be eased.

“The Supreme Court ruling took away the requirement to ask for a why,” Logan said.

“Why do you need a license to carry a gun in public? What it didn’t take away is the state’s responsibility to administer this program, how people will get a license and what requirements are behind a license to carry. We are standing by to issue those licenses. We don’t think it’s an ‘if,’ it’s a ‘when.’”

