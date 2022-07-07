Honolulu airport to receive $10M in federal funding for infrastructure improvements

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is slated to receive $10 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz announced Thursday.

The funding will be used to reconstruct approximately 142,000 square feet of pavement on terminal roadways, as well as improve draining and lighting systems.

This $10 million fund is part of the $2.8 billion that Hawaii is expected to receive from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Biden last November.

“This new federal funding will support necessary upgrades at HNL, which will improve the airport’s runways, main terminal, and passenger experience,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Hawaii’s airports are said to receive at least $246 million in federal funding under the IIJA.

