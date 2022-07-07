Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii research group that tracked pandemic’s valleys and peaks ceases operations

The team that has kept a close eye on coronavirus infection rates throughout the state is...
The team that has kept a close eye on coronavirus infection rates throughout the state is shutting down operations.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mark Carpenter
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The team that has kept a close eye on COVID infection rates throughout the state is shutting down operations.

The Hawaii Pandemic Applied Modeling Work Group issued its final report this week.

HIPAM, which is made up of researchers from the medical, scientific, and mathematics community, started when COVID arrived.

And for the last two and a half years, it’s been mapping out activity of infections, vaccinations, and variants.

Its work was partly funded by a number of groups, including the Department of Health and state Department of Defense, but it was largely volunteer driven.

HIPAM’s researchers say they are now closing due to lack of long-term funding.

They also said they want to refocus to in-depth projects.

“We really want to focus on doing the proper research,” said HIPAM mathematician Monique Chyba.

“A lot has been validated by invitation throughout the world. It’s been published, but I think that’s the right thing to do for us right now and we’ll always be available if suddenly there is a big surge, we’ll be ready because we are continuing the work.”

HIPAM co-chair Thomas Lee says the organization is not ruling out a return in the future if the pandemic continues to significantly impact the state, but he is grateful that it had the opportunity to serve the community.

“Before COVID, no one really thought that this type of collaboration could occur, but the biggest thing is we support our community and that’s what we sought out to do from the beginning,” Lee said.

In its final report, HIPAM mapped out several long-term scenarios, saying that the virus will continue to mutate over time and it’s likely boosters may become a regular shot similar to flu vaccines.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

State announces how it will allocate limited monkeypox vaccinations
State announces how it will allocate limited monkeypox vaccinations
Community leaders visited the YMCA in Kalihi on Wednesday to discuss how a lack in federal...
Hawaii congressional leaders request reimbursement increase for school lunch funding
Part of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was filmed at Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor back in 2017.
LIST: Can you figure out which films these Hawaii locations played a starring role in?
The motorhome was parked in Ocean View near the intersection of Paradise and Lei Parkways when...
Owner offers $5,000 for tips after motorhome, vehicle stolen on Hawaii Island
Valerie Tumbaga, 23, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday -- just minutes after the alleged...
Woman accused of unprovoked attack on elderly man outside fast food eatery