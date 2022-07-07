Tributes
Hawaii parents advised to take notice of new child passenger restraint law

Violators of the law could face up to fines of $100 or more and be required to attend a child passenger safety class.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation reminds parents and those responsible for transporting young children to heed the new child passenger restraint law.

Officials said the new law increases the age through which children must use a child safety seat or booster seat from age 7 up to age 10.

In addition, children under two years of age must be properly restrained in a rear-facing car seat with harness.

Children ages two to four must also be properly restrained in a rear-facing or forward-facing car seat with harness.

Violators of the law could face up to fines of $100 or more and be required to attend a child passenger safety class.

The new law took effect on June 27 and reflects national recommendations.

