Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii congressional leaders request reimbursement increase for school lunch funding

Community leaders visited the YMCA in Kalihi on Wednesday to discuss how a lack in federal...
Community leaders visited the YMCA in Kalihi on Wednesday to discuss how a lack in federal reimbursements is impacting free meal programs for Hawaii’s low-income children.
By Matt Fairfax
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Community leaders visited the YMCA in Kalihi on Wednesday to discuss how a lack in federal reimbursements is impacting free meal programs for Hawaii’s low-income children.

Officials said Hawaii’s reimbursement rate for federally funded child nutrition programs should be 62% higher than other states, since reimbursement rates were set 43 years ago.

That’s why congressional leaders are requesting a 43% emergency increase until the new rates are adjusted.

“You can’t do your job if you’re hungry, and kids are no different,” U.S. Sen Brian Schatz said. “In fact, they feel it even worse. And so making sure that kids have the food that they need when they come to school, and including during the summer, is important for their psychological health, it’s important for their physical health and it’s important for their learning.”

Schatz said they are still waiting to hear back from the United States Department of Agriculture about the proposed temporary increase.

Federal reimbursements rates for school lunch programs are not scheduled to be adjusted until 2026.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

State announces how it will allocate limited monkeypox vaccinations
State announces how it will allocate limited monkeypox vaccinations
Part of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" was filmed at Heeia Kea Small Boat Harbor back in 2017.
LIST: Can you figure out which films these Hawaii locations played a starring role in?
The motorhome was parked in Ocean View near the intersection of Paradise and Lei Parkways when...
Owner offers $5,000 for tips after motorhome, vehicle stolen on Hawaii Island
Valerie Tumbaga, 23, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday -- just minutes after the alleged...
Woman accused of unprovoked attack on elderly man outside fast food eatery