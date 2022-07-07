Governor line-item vetoes budget bill, says lawmakers went $100M over limit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige submitted line-item vetoes Wednesday to fix the legislature’s mistakes on the Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The governor said lawmakers went more than $100 million over the amount of funds available in the Federal American Rescue Plan Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds.

In addition, Ige said the legislature did not allocate funds to the Department of Education and the University of Hawaii.

Ige intends to re-allocate some of the federal funds to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

“We would be looking at what contracts they need to execute and what funding is necessary,” said Ige. “Then providing the rescue funds to cover whatever those needs are.”

The governor also cut funding for projects that require due diligence. The projects include the Wahiawa Spillway and Lake Wilson Reservoir, the future first responder technology campus and a cybersecurity center at Mililani Tech Park.

Ige added that the planning and permitting for the listed projects were not conducted prior to the appropriation of funds.

The changes will be reflected in the supplemental budget which Ige intends to sign Thursday.

