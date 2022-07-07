Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

George Clooney’s Batman suit up for auction

The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being...
The infamous "nipple suit" George Clooney wore in the 1997 film "Batman & Robin" is being auctioned off.(Heritage Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An infamous item from the movie industry can be yours for the right price.

The Batman costume worn by George Clooney in the 1997 film “Batman & Robin” is up for grabs, thanks to Heritage Auctions.

The suit, repeatedly ridiculed for its exaggerated plastic nipples, has an opening bid of $40,000.

An official with Heritage Auctions calls it the most famous Batman costume ever made, and one that even Clooney himself has made fun of over the years.

Other props from Batman movies, including the walking cane used by Jim Carrey’s Riddler in “Batman Forever,” are also being auctioned off.

Heritage’s Hollywood & Entertainment Signature Auction is scheduled for July 22 and 23.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

Latest News

$29 interisland flight deal is about to end
The roaring Yellowstone River is seen from the air sweeping over trees and near homes Tuesday,...
Yellowstone floods reveal forecasting flaws as world warms
FILE - Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, right, the former lover and business partner of Theranos CEO...
Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson had earlier rejected clamors for his resignation,...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
A Russian missile strike in Kharkiv destroyed a pedagogical university on Wednesday, Ukraine’s...
Russia taking ‘operational pause’ in Ukraine, analysts say