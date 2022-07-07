Forecast: Moderate to breezy trade winds to bring some moisture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large area of high pressure will remain anchored well north of the islands through the remainder of the work week, before slowly beginning to drift eastward this weekend.

This means moderate to breezy easterly trade winds across the state through the weekend.

Moist trade wind flow will enhance showers across the islands this morning, while varying amounts of moisture drifting across the region will maintain chances for showers across mainly windward and mauka sections through the weekend.

No significant swells are expected over the next several days.

East shore surf will remain slightly below normal through Friday, before rising back up to near seasonal levels over the weekend through the middle of next week as the trades strengthen over and upstream of the island chain.

South shore surf will remain small through Saturday, before a long-period south swell arrives and boosts surf to near or slightly above the summertime average Sunday through the middle of next week.

East Pacific Hurricane Bonnie may send a small, long-period east swell our way early next week.

