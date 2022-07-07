Owner offers $5,000 for tips after motorhome, vehicle stolen on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Owners of a massive mobile home are asking for the public’s help after their vehicles were stolen on Hawaii Island in June.

Alicia Martinez’s motorhome was parked in Ocean View near the intersection of Paradise and Lei Parkways when it was stolen on June 27. Her Subaru was stolen just the day before.

Martinez and her husband are part-time Kona residents who split their time between Kona and Alaska.

“You know when you appreciate where you live, you welcome others. And that’s what I was hoping,” said Martinez.

She added “This doesn’t feel like a welcome at all. It just feels like an invasion, a sense of you’re not welcome.”

The motorhome is a white 1999 Holiday Rambler Endeavor approximately 38 feet long. It’s license plate is ZKX909.

The second stolen vehicle is a blue Subaru Outback. The license plate is ZKR588.

The owners are offering $5,000 for any tips leading to the vehicle being returned.

Anyone with tips is asked to email news@hawaiinewsnow.com.

