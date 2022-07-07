Tributes
Episode 120: The ‘muthas’ break a sweat with fitness guru Kiana

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kiana Tom, the former host of ESPN’s top-rated fitness show “Kiana’s Flex Appeal” joins us this week on “Muthaship” along with her daughter Kiana, Jr.

The Maui native motivated millions to get healthy and fit in the 90s and is returning to Hawaii to begin filming for a new workout show.

Tom and her daughter share ways to balance family life and fitness and how to stay active and focused on living your best life.

Listen now on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

