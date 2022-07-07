Episode 120: The ‘muthas’ break a sweat with fitness guru Kiana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kiana Tom, the former host of ESPN’s top-rated fitness show “Kiana’s Flex Appeal” joins us this week on “Muthaship” along with her daughter Kiana, Jr.

The Maui native motivated millions to get healthy and fit in the 90s and is returning to Hawaii to begin filming for a new workout show.

Tom and her daughter share ways to balance family life and fitness and how to stay active and focused on living your best life.

Listen now on our website or search for ‘Muthaship’ wherever you download podcasts.

Remember to subscribe to the “Muthaship” podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.