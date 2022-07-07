Civil Beat/HNN poll: Nearly half of Democratic primary voters undecided in race for lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly half of Hawaii’s Democratic primary voters aren’t sure who they’ll support for lieutenant governor, according to a new Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll.

The poll showed former House Finance Committee Chair Sylvia Luke as the frontrunner, with 20% of the vote. Former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson was in second place with 14%.

Meanwhile, Keith Amemiya (10%) and Sherry Menor-McNamara (7%) rounded out the top four.

Civil Beat Politics and Opinion Editor Chad Blair said Luke might have an edge because of a more active campaign presence.

“She’s been running a lot of TV commercials. I see her campaign signs more than just about anybody else’s around town,” Blair said. “It seems like she’s on every street corner. With her, name recognition is a big factor.”

The poll of 782 Democratic primary voters was conducted from June 28 to 30. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

