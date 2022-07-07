Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect

Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case(Honolulu Police Department)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu police officer’s own body camera captured his alleged attack on a man he arrested during a burglary call.

The man had to go to the hospital for his injuries and the officer is now the target of an FBI criminal investigation.

HPD blurred some of the videos released to Hawaii News Now, but you can still clearly hear what is happening.

The video is from June 28, 2020 and shows Honolulu police officers responding to a burglary call at home off Diamond Head Road. They found two men hiding in the attic.

The home was filled with items, and you can hear the officers trying to navigate through the clutter.

FBI investigating HPD officers accused of brutality that sent suspect to hospital

After about 20 minutes, they were able to get the suspects down.

One of them was Souriya Xoumanivong.

An officer is heard saying, “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” to Xoumanivong.

He responds, “Yes, sir. Coming out.”

That’s when you can see, through the blurry video, Xoumanivong gets hit in the face ― allegedly by Officer Corey Morgan.

Xoumanivong cried out and said, “You don’t have to do that.”

Morgan yells at him, “Shut up! Don’t f****** say anything to me.”

After the initial hit, the handcuffed Xoumanivong walks with Morgan to his left and another officer on his right as they move toward the front door of the home. At one point, all of them stop because there is a commotion with the other burglary suspect.

As Xoumanivong stands there, not speaking or resisting, Morgan allegedly strikes him again.

This time Xoumanivong falls to the ground screaming out in pain.

Morgan then yells at him, “Stop resisting! Let’s go,” implying that Xounmanivong was not complying.

Xoumanivong continues to scream out in pain, “Ah my eye, ah my head!”

Morgan then tells him, “Shut up! You want to f****** burg a house, take it like a man.”

Following the incident, Xoumanivong had a broken orbital bone and needed stitches above his eye.

Despite the body camera footage, Morgan wrote in his report that “while escorting Xoumanivong from the upstairs bedroom, I noticed a small laceration above his left eye area.”

Morgan also wrote, “It is unknown how Xoumanivong suffered his injuries.”

The officer added the injuries may have happened while he was “frantically attempting to conceal himself within the dark attic.”

Morgan has been on restricted duty for more than a year. HPD said they notified the FBI about the incident and the agency is looking at possible civil rights violations. Another HPD officer who was at the scene is also on restricted duty.

Xounmanivong was charged with burglary and his criminal trial is scheduled for later this month.

Last week, he filed a civil lawsuit against the city and HPD.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

The motorhome was parked in Ocean View near the intersection of Paradise and Lei Parkways when...
After call for tips, Hawaii Island owners reunited with stolen motorhome
Large brushfire in Hawaii Island Wednesday afternoon
Firefighters battle raging brushfire on southern tip of Hawaii Island
The asteroid is expected to pass within 56,000 miles of Earth.
This asteroid the size of a bus will fly really close to Earth this week
Lt. Gov. Josh Green files papers with the state Office of Elections for his gubernatorial run.
Civil Beat/HNN poll shows Green with commanding lead in Democratic race for governor