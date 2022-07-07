Tributes
Amid shortage of school bus drivers, DOE looks to hire ahead of next school year

The state Department of Education said it’s looking to hire qualified candidates to become school bus drivers.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:35 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Education said it’s looking to hire qualified candidates to become school bus drivers.

Those interested, could even get hired this weekend.

DOE is teaming up with Oahu-based contractor Ground Transport to offer the public an opportunity to test drive a school bus.

The hiring event is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kapolei High School.

”Ground Transport training staff and management will be on-site to answer any questions for those interested in pursuing a career in student transportation. A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) is not required to test drive the school bus or to apply,” a DOE spokesperson said.

In some cases, the department will be able to make conditional offers of employment for qualified candidates.

If you’re interested in applying, here is what you need to be able to participate in the test drive portion of the event:

  • Be at least 21 years old.
  • Have a valid driver’s license.
  • Sign a waiver at the event site.
  • Participate in a short training tutorial.

For those not wanting to be a driver, Ground Transport will also be taking applications for bus aides.

Amid shortage of school bus drivers, DOE looks to hire ahead of next school year
