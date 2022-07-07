Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Actor James Caan dies at 82

Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday,...
Actor James Caan attends the Cinema Society premiere of "Henry's Crime" in New York on Monday, April 4, 2011.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:25 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor James Caan, who starred in memorable roles in “The Godfather” and “Misery” in his decades-long career, has died at the age of 82, his family said.

They said on Twitter that he passed Wednesday evening.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” according to the statement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

basketball file
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
Kai Kahele filed his nomination papers Monday morning at the state office of elections.
In ‘devastating’ mistake, Kahele misses deadline to get matching public funds for governor’s race
Body camera video is now key evidence in FBI investigation into alleged police brutality case
Bodycam footage released by HPD captures officer’s alleged attack on suspect
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
The state Department of Education says it's looking to hire qualified candidates to become...
Amid shortage of school bus drivers, DOE looks to hire ahead of next school year
A woman became trapped under CT Transit bus when she was struck in Stamford on July 5.
WATCH: Firefighters rescue woman trapped under public transit bus
Kevin and Irina McCarthy were among the seven people who died in the July Fourth massacre on...
GoFundMe raises nearly $3 million for 2-year-old boy orphaned in July 4th parade mass shooting