Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Remembering country’s first Korean American Chief Justice, Hawaii’s Ronald Moon

Moon led Hawaii's highest court for more than 17 years.
Moon led Hawaii's highest court for more than 17 years.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The country’s first Korean American Chief Justice, Hawaii’s Ronald Moon, died last night at age 81.

Moon led Hawaii’s highest court for more than 17 years.

His colleagues called him a legal pioneer.

“Started a lot of new programs that are with us still today like drug court, mental health court, and girls court, language access program, so folks who don’t have English as a first language are able to be heard and understood,” said Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald.

Moon led the state supreme court through pivotal moments from same-sex marriage to Native Hawaiian rights.

“The first state Supreme Court to recognize marriage equality,” Recktenwald said. “That was unheard of in our nation’s jurisprudence in 1993. And of course, that set the stage for 30 years of jurisprudence that followed, and ultimately the Supreme Court of the United States recognizing rights to marriage equality. So, I mean that’s an incredibly landmark decision that had a nationwide lasting impact.”

Governor Ige says Moon served Hawaii with honor and distinction and that “he led by example and worked hard to instill trust in the state’s justice system.”

Kapolei’s courthouse was even renamed after Moon.

After his retirement in 2010, he often visited the judiciary complex.

“Made it a point to become acquainted with everyone in the judiciary and he was a mentor for all of us,” said Retired Maui Chief Judge Joseph Cardoza. “He was a tireless worker and innovative leader who looked for ways to better serve the public.”

Those closest to Moon called him “CJ.”

One of his favorite quotes was, “Public service is the rent one pays for occupying space on earth.”

“It’s a sad day for me personally today. Sad day for our institution. But the legacy that he left will be something that will keep us going and that we can look to and remember him by in the years ahead,” said Recktenwald.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location
Dr. Lorrin Pang says it time for his critics to say they are sorry.
Maui’s top public health official wants an apology from state lawmakers
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home

Latest News

Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice” Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, giving terminally ill...
More terminally ill patients are choosing aid-in-dying, but experts say obstacles to the option remain
Hawaii Island Police / file image
Big Island man killed in motorcycle crash marks county’s 21st traffic death this year
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
Ukrainian families fleeing the danger back home are finding sanctuary in Hawaii. But as the war...
Ukrainian families found a welcome refuge in Hawaii, but face an uncertain future