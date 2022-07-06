Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

PODCAST: From musician to philanthropist, Henry Kapono shares aloha around the world

During the pandemic, Henry Kapono performed several livestream shows, including at Blue Note...
During the pandemic, Henry Kapono performed several livestream shows, including at Blue Note Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:54 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Like everyone else in the music industry, when the pandemic first hit, Henry Kapono had to pivot.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, who had played live music at Duke’s Waikiki on Sundays for decades, decided to take the shows to his house and do livestream performances from there.

But on top of livestreams, he also grew the Henry Kapono Foundation, a way to raise money in support of Hawaii’s music industry.

“I lost all my gigs, so that means everybody else lost their gigs,” Kapono said. “So we put the program together, Henry ‘We Are Friends’ program, and it just really gave the artists a chance to put their feet on the ground and figure out what’s next. How do we reset? Where do we go next? But it gave them some food on the table.”

Kapono said the program, in partnership with the Kawakami Family, raised about $200,000 and was able to provide hundreds of Foodland gift cards to music families.

Two years later, the foundation continues to raise money for scholarships and other financial opportunities.

Kapono is not only an icon in Hawaii, but he has fans around the world. He’s traveled all over the globe to share his music.

“It feels really good, you know, everywhere I go, they’re singing with me. And, you know, that’s kind of like a bonus for me because they know the songs sometimes better than I do,” Kapono said. “If I watch them, watch them seeing, you know, I lose my spot and they’ll keep going.”

In the latest episode of Island Beat, Billy sits down with Kapono — who’s also a Lifetime Achievement recipient, philanthropist and former University of Hawaii linebacker — to catch up and learn more about his foundation, what he’s been doing during the pandemic and what he thinks of the state of the music industry today.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
Daniel K. Inouye TSA discovers firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

Latest News

Hawaii State Laboratory (FILE)
LIVE: State health officials discuss latest COVID trends, monkeypox vaccine distribution
Even the recent big milestone of the first flying honu from All Nippon Airlines coming back to...
As Japanese travel slowly ramps up, experts hopeful for future of Hawaii tourism
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
Hawaii reports 20 additional COVID deaths, more than 4,000 new cases in past week
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (July 6, 2022)