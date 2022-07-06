Message of newly installed signs at 5 Oahu parks: ‘Don’t feed feral chickens’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New signs with a clear and distinct message are now posted at five Oahu parks.

The city’s Department of Customer Services partnered with the Parks and Recreation department to install signs discouraging the feeding of feral chickens.

It’s all a part of the city’s efforts to address environmental and nuisance concerns from Oahu residents who have complained about the wild birds.

The five parks where the signs were installed over the last two weeks include the Ala Wai Community Park, Kailua District Park, Kapiolani Park, Makiki District Park, and Mau’umae Nature Park.

The city says the chickens are problematic as their growing population is leading to increased foraging in residential areas, noisy crowing and possible health concerns for household pets.

