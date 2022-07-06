Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man accused of killing neighbor’s rooster claims self-defense

The man spent a month in jail for animal cruelty but says he never should have been arrested. (WJAX, WFOX, JASON DEFELICE (CELL VIDEO, PICS), CNN)
By WJAX/WFOX Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:58 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/WFOX) - A Florida man spent a month in jail on accusations he killed his neighbor’s pet rooster. He claims the rooster was a menace in the neighborhood and attacked him.

James Nix Jr. hit his neighbor’s pet rooster, Big Roo, with a stick in a May incident. He says the rooster followed and attacked him, so he was trying to get the animal away.

“Its neck flares up and he’s doing his thing, and he’s trying to jump up at me,” Nix said. “So, I’m defending myself. You know, I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken died.”

Nix says the death was an accident.

“I didn’t know to give it a 21-gun salute,” Nix said. “CPR, mouth-to-mouth, you know? Or call the chicken ambulance?”

His neighbor, Jason Defelice, reported the incident to authorities. He believes Nix killed Big Roo on purpose.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” Nix said.

Nix went to jail on an animal cruelty charge in June. He says he never should have been arrested.

“Chickens dying every day – people at Church’s, Popeyes and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Really,” he said.

The neighbors disagree about the rooster’s behavior. Defelice says he was not informed of any incidents, but Nix says he told him when it attacked his dad.

Defelice also says the neighborhood kids liked to play with the rooster by throwing rocks, while Nix says they were trying to keep the animal away.

Copyright 2022 WJAX/WFOX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location
Dr. Lorrin Pang says it time for his critics to say they are sorry.
Maui’s top public health official wants an apology from state lawmakers
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

The man spent a month in jail for animal cruelty but says he never should have been arrested.
Man speaks out after jail time for killing neighbor's rooster
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice” Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, giving terminally ill...
More terminally ill patients are choosing aid-in-dying, but experts say obstacles remain
J. Kalani English
Ex-Senate majority leader at center of bribery scandal sentenced to federal prison