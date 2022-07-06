Tributes
LIVE: State health officials discuss latest COVID trends, monkeypox vaccine distribution

Hawaii State Laboratory (FILE)
Hawaii State Laboratory (FILE)(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:57 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Health Department officials are speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon to discuss the latest COVID trends and distribution of the monkeypox vaccine.

The availability comes after Hawaii reported 20 new COVID deaths over the last week.

WATCH LIVE:
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

