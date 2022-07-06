Tributes
Hawaii schools issue warning to parents over embattled basketball coach

Local schools are issuing a warning to parents about a basketball coach who faced lawsuit alleging sexual assault.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:36 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local schools are issuing a warning to parents about a basketball coach who faced a lawsuit — that has since been settled — alleging sexual assault.

Schools, including Punahou and Kamehameha, sent a letter about Dwayne Yuen, who currently work as a coach with the City High Basketball program.

Former Punahou students — including Ilima Lei Macfarlane — filed a lawsuit against Yuen and Punahou alleging sexual assault in the early 2000s.

He was a basketball coach at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Hawaii Association of Independent Schools distributed a letter from lawyers asking parents to quote: “Carefully consider whether your female students should participate in this program,” referring to City High.

They also notified the state Department of Education.

HNN asked DOE for information about their response, but did not hear back.

Meanwhile, both City High and Yuen responded to requests for comment.

City High wrote:

“Dwayne Yuen has been associated with our organization for three years as a head and assistant coach. He is a valued member of our organization. We support Dwayne as a continued part of our staff.”

Meanwhile, Yuen said the lawsuit against him was settled, with no admission of wrongdoing.

“There has never been another complaint against me. My coaching is a way to volunteer and give back to the community. I do not understand Punahou’s continued attempts to discredit me and raise doubts about my conduct after such a lengthy period of time.”

This story may be updated.

