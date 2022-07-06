Tributes
Hawaii reports 20 additional COVID deaths, more than 4,000 new cases in past week

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 20 additional coronavirus deaths and 4,381 new cases in the past seven days.

That compares to 5,362 cases and 15 additional deaths in the previous week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak sometime this month.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 313,076.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,524.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

