Ex-Senate majority leader at center of bribery scandal sentenced to federal prison

Newly obtained video of a leak at Red Hill reveals new details about what happened as the contamination crisis unfolded.
By Rick Daysog
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:15 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison Tuesday in connection with a bribery scandal that rocked the state Legislature.

He also got three years supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100,000 fine.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of 37 to 40 months for English, while his lawyers asked for 30 months.

English pleaded guilty in February to one count of honest services wire fraud, a felony.

Former state Rep. Ty Cullen also pleaded guilty to the federal charge, and will be sentenced in October.

‘People should be enraged’: Two ex-lawmakers plead guilty in corruption case, admit to taking bribes

English and Cullen have admitted that they received bribes from Hawaii businessman Milton Choy to introduce and then kill measures establishing government-funded cesspool replacement programs.

Those programs would have benefited Choy’s industrial cleaning company.

English retired last year, citing symptoms of “long COVID.”

But court records showed he was already under federal investigation by that point.

