Daniel K. Inouye TSA confiscates firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transportation Security Administration officials at Honolulu’s International Airport recently found a handgun in a traveler’s carry-on luggage.

TSA officials said X-ray screening detected the firearm on June 30. It was in the possession of a man heading from Honolulu to Los Angeles.

It is unclear if the gun was loaded or not. Officials also didn’t say if the gun was legally registered.

After the gun was found, TSA notified security personnel who responded to the checkpoint. The traveler was questioned, and subsequently arrested by Hawaii State Sheriffs.

“Firearms should never travel in carry-on luggage and be brought to the security checkpoint. The firearm discovery last week at HNL is reason to ask all gun owners to familiarize themselves with the procedures and rules for traveling with a firearm,” said acting Federal Security Director for Hawaii Scot Thaxton.

The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30. (TSA)

“I continue to be grateful to the TSA officers here and across the country who work day in and day out to keep travelers safe by ensuring security threats do not make it into the cabin of an aircraft,” Thaxton added.

This is the second firearm to be found at HNL since the start of 2022. The first firearm in a carry-on was found in early February.

The TSA reminds travelers to properly pack and disclose guns and ammunition, or face possible civil penalties.

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm Firearm discovered by TSA officers at HNL on June 30, 2022. frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked,” the TSA said.

