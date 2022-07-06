Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Daniel K. Inouye TSA confiscates firearm in passenger’s carry-on luggage

The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.(TSA)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transportation Security Administration officials at Honolulu’s International Airport recently found a handgun in a traveler’s carry-on luggage.

TSA officials said X-ray screening detected the firearm on June 30. It was in the possession of a man heading from Honolulu to Los Angeles.

It is unclear if the gun was loaded or not. Officials also didn’t say if the gun was legally registered.

After the gun was found, TSA notified security personnel who responded to the checkpoint. The traveler was questioned, and subsequently arrested by Hawaii State Sheriffs.

“Firearms should never travel in carry-on luggage and be brought to the security checkpoint. The firearm discovery last week at HNL is reason to ask all gun owners to familiarize themselves with the procedures and rules for traveling with a firearm,” said acting Federal Security Director for Hawaii Scot Thaxton.

The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.
The gun was found in a carry-on bag at a security checkpoint at HNL on June 30.(TSA)

“I continue to be grateful to the TSA officers here and across the country who work day in and day out to keep travelers safe by ensuring security threats do not make it into the cabin of an aircraft,” Thaxton added.

This is the second firearm to be found at HNL since the start of 2022. The first firearm in a carry-on was found in early February.

The TSA reminds travelers to properly pack and disclose guns and ammunition, or face possible civil penalties.

“Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage. Ammunition and firearm parts, including firearm Firearm discovered by TSA officers at HNL on June 30, 2022. frames, receivers, clips and magazines are also prohibited in carry-on baggage and must be checked,” the TSA said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location
Dr. Lorrin Pang says it time for his critics to say they are sorry.
Maui’s top public health official wants an apology from state lawmakers
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
Hawaii’s “Our Care, Our Choice” Act went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019, giving terminally ill...
More terminally ill patients are choosing aid-in-dying, but experts say obstacles remain
J. Kalani English
Ex-Senate majority leader at center of bribery scandal sentenced to federal prison
Moon led Hawaii's highest court for more than 17 years.
Former Chief Justice Ronald Moon, a legal pioneer in more ways than one, dies at 81