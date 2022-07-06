Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.(HNN)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-released court documents outline the gruesome details in a murder at an Ewa Beach home, including that the suspect directed officers to her body.

Josiah Garcia, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was arrested after he allegedly called police to report what he’d done the afternoon of Friday July 1.

When officers responded to the Ewa Beach home along Muiona Street in West Loch Estates, Garcia was outside of the house. An officer ordered him to get on the ground and he complied, the documents said.

When asked if anyone else was in the home, Garcia replied, “Just my mother’s dead corpse,” the documents said.

Officers found a bloody scene inside the home, and the victim’s body on the ground. She had an apparent gunshot wound to the face, the documents continued.

Also in the home was a distraught woman identified as the suspect’s great aunt. She told police that Garcia called her and asked her to come over. He told officers he wanted to tell his aunt that he hurt his mother, according to the documents.

Garcia was subsequently placed under arrest for the alleged crime. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Neighbors who spoke with Hawaii News Now were shocked after learning about the heinous crime. They described the family as quiet, long-time residents, saying they lived at the home for nearly 30 years.

“It’s really shocking,” said Ewa Beach resident Rick Paduit. “It’s beyond my imagination that [it happened] in my own neighborhood.”

Garcia is set to make an initial appearance in court this week.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian...
Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location
Dr. Lorrin Pang says it time for his critics to say they are sorry.
Maui’s top public health official wants an apology from state lawmakers
According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home

Latest News

Ukrainian families fleeing the danger back home are finding sanctuary in Hawaii. But as the war...
Ukrainian families found a welcome refuge in Hawaii, but face an uncertain future
A fitting tribute is finally on its way for the residents of Kalaupapa.
‘Part of the healing’: Long-awaited memorial will honor those banished to Kalaupapa
Early Education Center
City allows preschool atop deteriorating parking structure to stay put for a year
New signs discouraging feeding of feral chickens are now posted at five Oahu parks.
Message of newly installed signs at 5 Oahu parks: ‘Don’t feed feral chickens’