Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Newly-released court documents outline the gruesome details in a murder at an Ewa Beach home, including that the suspect directed officers to her body.

Josiah Garcia, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder.

He was arrested after he allegedly called police to report what he’d done the afternoon of Friday July 1.

When officers responded to the Ewa Beach home along Muiona Street in West Loch Estates, Garcia was outside of the house. An officer ordered him to get on the ground and he complied, the documents said.

When asked if anyone else was in the home, Garcia replied, “Just my mother’s dead corpse,” the documents said.

Officers found a bloody scene inside the home, and the victim’s body on the ground. She had an apparent gunshot wound to the face, the documents continued.

Also in the home was a distraught woman identified as the suspect’s great aunt. She told police that Garcia called her and asked her to come over. He told officers he wanted to tell his aunt that he hurt his mother, according to the documents.

Garcia was subsequently placed under arrest for the alleged crime. His bail has been set at $1 million.

Neighbors who spoke with Hawaii News Now were shocked after learning about the heinous crime. They described the family as quiet, long-time residents, saying they lived at the home for nearly 30 years.

“It’s really shocking,” said Ewa Beach resident Rick Paduit. “It’s beyond my imagination that [it happened] in my own neighborhood.”

Garcia is set to make an initial appearance in court this week.

