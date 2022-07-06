Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Civil Beat/HNN poll shows Green with commanding lead in Democratic race for governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green files papers with the state Office of Elections for his gubernatorial run.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green files papers with the state Office of Elections for his gubernatorial run.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:14 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to enjoy a commanding lead in the Democratic race for governor, while Congressman Kai Kahele and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano are in a distant second and third place, according to Honolulu Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll.

Some 48% of Hawaii voters say they support Green.

Meanwhile, 16% said they’d back Kahale and 15% said they planned to vote for Cayetano.

Roughly 1 in 5 of those polled were still unsure who they planned to support.

“I’m struck by how consistent Green’s lead has been throughout this whole race,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore, director of the UH-Manoa Public Policy Center. “Ballots are going to be mailed out in just a few weeks so there’s not a lot of time to close this lead if Kai Kahele or Vicky Cayetano is going to do it.”

Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to enjoy a commanding lead in the Democratic race for governor.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to enjoy a commanding lead in the Democratic race for governor.(Hawaii News Now)

Green’s support was most pronounced among Hawaii voters 50 and up — some 54% of whom said they supported him. Among those 18 to 49 years old, some 38% said they would vote for him.

In contrast, Kahele had stronger numbers among the younger group.

According to the poll, Green also has strong support across Hawaii’s largest ethnic groups, including those who identify as Caucasians, Japanese and Filipinos. Some 35% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders said they support Green compared to 32% who say they’d back Kahele, who is Native Hawaiian.

Green, who is an ER doctor on Hawaii Island, got the most support from Hawaii County.

Kahele, who is from Hawaii County, saw his strongest support on Kauai.

And Cayetano got the most support from Maui.

The Civil Beat/HNN poll was conducted from June 28 to 30 and included 782 voters.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4%.

Hawaii News Now will be releasing more poll results over the coming week. Check back on Wednesday afternoon for details on the race for governor on the Republican ticket.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oahu ohana is grieving the loss of their newborn after a car crash.
‘Extremely traumatic’: Oahu family mourns loss of newborn following crash on mainland
Investigators closely examined the Ewa Beach home following the murder last week Friday.
Court documents: Son allegedly shot his mother in the face in their Ewa Beach home
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while...
Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead
J. Kalani English
Ex-Senate majority leader at center of bribery scandal sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

The three talked policy on issues like managing tourism and affordable housing, but they...
Gloves were off during first gubernatorial debate for leading Democratic candidates
Kaua'i's mayoral candidates include (from left to right) Incumbent Derek Kawakami, Mitch...
3 political candidates challenge Kauai mayor in re-election bid
HNN
Kaua’i mayor challenged by 3 political newcomers in re-election bid
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold