Civil Beat/HNN poll shows Green with commanding lead in Democratic race for governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lt. Gov. Josh Green continues to enjoy a commanding lead in the Democratic race for governor, while Congressman Kai Kahele and businesswoman Vicky Cayetano are in a distant second and third place, according to Honolulu Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll.

Some 48% of Hawaii voters say they support Green.

Meanwhile, 16% said they’d back Kahale and 15% said they planned to vote for Cayetano.

Roughly 1 in 5 of those polled were still unsure who they planned to support.

“I’m struck by how consistent Green’s lead has been throughout this whole race,” said HNN political analyst Colin Moore, director of the UH-Manoa Public Policy Center. “Ballots are going to be mailed out in just a few weeks so there’s not a lot of time to close this lead if Kai Kahele or Vicky Cayetano is going to do it.”

Green’s support was most pronounced among Hawaii voters 50 and up — some 54% of whom said they supported him. Among those 18 to 49 years old, some 38% said they would vote for him.

In contrast, Kahele had stronger numbers among the younger group.

According to the poll, Green also has strong support across Hawaii’s largest ethnic groups, including those who identify as Caucasians, Japanese and Filipinos. Some 35% of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders said they support Green compared to 32% who say they’d back Kahele, who is Native Hawaiian.

Green, who is an ER doctor on Hawaii Island, got the most support from Hawaii County.

Kahele, who is from Hawaii County, saw his strongest support on Kauai.

And Cayetano got the most support from Maui.

The Civil Beat/HNN poll was conducted from June 28 to 30 and included 782 voters.

The margin of error was plus or minus 4%.

