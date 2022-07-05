Tributes
Volunteers gather in Kailua to clean the beach following July 4th festivities

Following Fourth of July celebrations, volunteers gather in Kailua to clean up litter left behind at the beach.
By Casey Lund
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kailua Beach Park was one of many popular places for Fourth of July celebrators to gather for large fireworks shows.

The days following big national holidays usually bring large amounts of extra rubbish and other debris — this year was no different.

At Kailua Beach Park, it was easy to spot large items like beach chairs, footballs and even body boards. But what is just as concerning is the amount of smaller pieces of trash that are at risk of being blown into the ocean or taken in by the waves.

That’s why the Surfrider Foundation is encouraging people to conduct their own beach cleanups after big holidays.

”We actually have ‘do it yourself cleanups’ and you can do them any day like today, when we don’t have a large cleanup planned,” said Keili McEvilly, the Oahu Coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation.

“If you want to come out to one of our larger cleanups, we do have quite a few of those at least once a month. Our next one is on July 16.”

July is also a special month for the Surfrider Foundation — a time when they really encourage everybody to take a little bit more responsibility and do what you can to minimize your use of single-use plastics.

“Doing beach cleanups by yourself is a good way to kind of reflect on ways that you can reduce your own plastic waste. We do a great job here in Hawaii with reusable water bottles, but bringing in a cup to your coffee shop every morning or using your own reusable utensils when you eat out,” added McEvilly.

The Surfrider Foundation is also working to make sure that all of the commercial fireworks shows in Hawaii are biodegradable fireworks.

To learn more about their efforts to make our beaches and oceans a cleaner place, click here.

