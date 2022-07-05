Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.
A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.
The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”
Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.
Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.
