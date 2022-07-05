Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location
Published: Jul. 4, 2022
PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon be opening a location in Pearl City, the company said.
The grand opening is set for July 22 at 10 a.m.
Oahu’s newest H Mart will be located at 850 Kamehameha Highway — at the old Foodland location.
The Pearl City location is also hiring new employees to join the team.
There are currently two other H Mart locations in Hawaii — including in Kalihi and Kakaako.
