Popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon open Pearl City location

A man reaches for a prepared food item in a refrigerated display at the Super H Mart Asian grocery (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)(Cliff Owen | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:01 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARL CITY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular Korean grocery chain H Mart will soon be opening a location in Pearl City, the company said.

The grand opening is set for July 22 at 10 a.m.

Oahu’s newest H Mart will be located at 850 Kamehameha Highway — at the old Foodland location.

The Pearl City location is also hiring new employees to join the team.

There are currently two other H Mart locations in Hawaii — including in Kalihi and Kakaako.

