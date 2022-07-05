Police open attempted murder case after man shot while driving in Waikele

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder case after a man was shot at while driving in Waikele.

Officials said the incident happened at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities said the 31-year-old man was fired at by a passenger in another vehicle traveling in the same direction.

HPD said no one was injured.

A description of the shooter’s vehicle was not made available. Police said no arrest has been made at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

