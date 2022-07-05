Tributes
Motorcyclist in his 50s dies following crash on Hawaii Island

Your top local headlines for July 5, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:24 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Honomu.

The rider, who was in his 50s, was pronounced dead Monday at the scene by officials.

Highway 19 was shut down in both directions around the mile marker 13 for several hours. The roadway has since reopened.

Details on what led to the crash have not yet been released.

This story will be updated.

