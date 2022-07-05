Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui’s top public health official wants an apology from state lawmakers

Although state officials dismissed complaints against Maui's top public health official, he wants more.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:30 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s top public health official says he is still waiting for an apology from state leaders who complained about his controversial coronavirus statements in the early days of the pandemic.

Dr. Lorrin Pang says it time for his critics to say they are sorry.

“I’ve never been apologize to, not by the legislature who took forward Senator Baker’s accusations, not by anybody,” said Pang.

Pang faced major backlash last year when he did not condemn controversial COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

Although state officials dismissed complaints against him in March, Pang wants more.

“Oh, it’s over now. You were cleared. No!” Pang said.

A strong critic of Pang was Maui’s senior senator.

“He has violated the very oath that he should have taken when he got his degree. He definitely has violated the trust of everyone who might think, because he is the district health officer of Maui, that he knows what he is talking about,” said State Sen. Rosalyn Baker in August of 2021.

State and federal health leaders have said that neither of those drugs should be used to treat COVID.

A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association about coronavirus is followed by a comment from Pang.

Pang says having his comment published in the nation’s most prestigious medical research journal vindicates his reputation as a public health doctor and scientist.

“What I’ve tried to say nine months ago, before I was asked to be quiet because of disinformation, it is now embedded in JAMA,” he said.

Pang, a former advisor to the World Health Organization, says it’s more than just pointing fingers about who is right and who is wrong.

“Can we discuss this in the open without threats to our licenses?” he asked. “Is this the end of open discourse? For science as we know it?”

Pang says it is about speaking up for what he believes in.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the suspect called 911 reported that he killed a family member.
Suspect charged with murder after allegedly killing family member at Ewa Beach home
2 Hawaii singers audition for AGT
2 Hawaii singers captivate the crowd for ‘America’s Got Talent’ auditions
Image from the crash scene early Sunday morning.
2 teens among 5 seriously injured in overnight freeway crash in Pearl City
Chasidy Leihualani Alvarez, 39, was found dead in the Kapolei area after a brush fire was...
Woman’s remains found following Kapolei brush fire identified; police seek tips
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Federal Detention Center
Former federal ACO agrees to pay $100K to settle sex assault lawsuit
Thousands of people made their way to Ala Moana Beach Park to celebrate the Fourth of July on...
Hawaii residents reflect on meaning of July 4 in wake of recent national events
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Hawaii residents reflect on meaning of July 4 in wake of recent national events
From 1970s University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors basketball gear to Hawaii Winter Baseball...
Hawaii’s sports history lives on in Downtown Honolulu