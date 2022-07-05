Tributes
Kailua-Kona community parade back on Hawaii Island after 2-year hiatus

This year fireworks will once again be lit over Kailua Bay.
By Samie Solina
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Kailua-Kona community parade is back on Hawaii Island after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s theme is a salute to hometown heroes, from teachers to medical professionals.

The parade — which goes down Alii Drive — begins at 6 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour and 15 minutes.

It will start near Palani Road and end near Walua Road.

“We are very, very thrilled the committee is excited,” said Renee Kraft, of the Rotary Club of Kona. “We have a fun parade lined up consisting of some military veterans, commercial groups, local organizations and businesses that just want to come out and have fun and pass out a lot, a lot of candy.”

Fireworks will once again bit lit over Kailua Bay starting at 8 p.m.

Organizers urge attendees to secure their spots early as it gets busy.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

