A July 4 tradition in Windward Oahu is set to make a grand return after 2 years

KAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families packed Kailua Beach on Monday for the grand return of the Fourth of July fireworks show.

Like many celebrations happening, the event took a two-year hiatus. But it’s back, and families couldn’t be happier.

Some people camped out overnight — while others got here as early as 3 a.m.

“We just out here having fun. What an opportunity we have to come out here and spend some time with family,” Aiea resident Fred Salanoa said.

“Just a great opportunity to spend time with family. With all this craziness going on, getting over this pandemic, just being able to enjoy the outdoors and wait for this fireworks festivities.”

Each year, putting on the fireworks show requires some rallying from the community as it depends heavily on local sponsors and donations.

And this year, it all came together in time.

Unfortunately, there was no parade through Kailua today — but that didn’t stop families from celebrating.

“We’ve been doing this for about, I wanna say almost 10 years,” Kaneohe resident Shanell Ramos said. “I mean, corona hit, we couldn’t come for the past two years, but we’re back here again and we love it. We enjoy this place always.”

The fireworks are set to begin at 8 p.m.

If you’re planning on heading out here — parking is tight. Shuttles are running from the Long’s parking lot to Kailua Beach. But be sure to give yourself lots of time on the road.

