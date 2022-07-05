Hawaii’s sports history lives on in Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For those interested in getting lost in the history of Hawaii sports and culture, they can enter the portal that is the Old Queen Street Stadium.

From 1970s University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors basketball gear to Hawaii Winter Baseball memorabilia, the downtown shop is a culmination of years spent gathering, trading, and bartering.

Before moving into a brick and mortar location, Faller, along with brothers Kevin and Chester Sebastian, would put their vintage items on display at pop-up events during the pandemic.

“Everything Hawaii, so I had game jerseys myself,” said Old Queen Street Stadium co-founder Kevin Faller. “I had a lot of basketball joints, football joints, Chester really had a lot of the baseball joints. So we all collected all different things.”

After generating a wide amount of community buzz, monthly events turned into a brick and mortar spot in downtown that opened last October.

The name is a play off of the Old Honolulu Stadium and it’s one part shop, one part museum.

“I want it to be a place where we could honor our local legends,” co-founder Kevin Sebastian said. “Whether they be athletes, musicians, public figures, politicians, that’s why we built all of this.”

Faller echoes that sentiment, saying the business is a way to pay tribute to Hawaii’s rich sports history.

“We’re trying to create, not re-create, but relive the customs of the past,” Faller explained. “The tailgating, the stories of the Old Honolulu stadium, and just the richness of the sounds and the emotions that would come together with the same passion or the same purpose.”

Even the athletes themselves come to reminisce as famous customers include UH quarterback Michael Carter and legendary National Basketball Association assistant and former Bow Phil Handy.

This shop isn’t just a place to buy as trades are also welcome.

“When we hear people have their other items that we may have interest in, we’ll tell them to come down and we’ll take a look at them,” Sebastian said. “If they see something that they want, we’ll go from there, we’ll start negotiating.”

Those types of transactions combined with a love for all things Hawaii is what filled this store with thousands of items and the hope is to keep filling it and expanding.

But, just as valuable as the products are the conversations and memories they conjure.

“Stories is our currency here at the Old Queen Street Stadium where experiences matter,” Faller said. “The stories and the timelines, they all matter and they’re all real.”

