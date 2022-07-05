Tributes
Hawaii residents reflect on meaning of July 4 in wake of recent national events

Thousands of people made their way to Ala Moana Beach Park to celebrate the Fourth of July on Thursday. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 5:10 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some Hawaii residents are reflecting on the meaning of the Fourth of July in the wake of recent events that have gripped the nation, from mass shootings to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade.

Laura Ross says that she hopes America can have many more “birthdays,” and that those years come with advances to universal human rights.

“My hope is that instead of taking steps backwards like we have been lately, we actually take steps forward,” said Ross.

Ernesto Cueller was spending time with his parents at Ala Moana Beach Park in celebration of July 4. He said that freedom is important to him.

“I wish we could finish all this war and be at peace. And that we live in harmony on every single continent,” Cueller said.

Many people at Ala Moana Beach Park said that they are using the day off to spend time with their loved ones — instead of focusing on the chaos.

Mike Lindblum, a local business owner, said that he has chosen to spend the day celebrating and barbecuing for some of his employees and family.

“We’ve got people that I work with that are trying to make it work in these tough times with COVID,” Lindblum said. “We’re just stepping back and relaxing and enjoying life a little bit today.”

For others, they say that recent events do not change how they feel about the holiday.

Tammy Hara chose to celebrate with her two sisters, while enjoying a hot, fresh plate lunch. She says that the Fourth of July is the best holiday of the year because she can spend time with her ohana.

“We can still celebrate, and it’s up to us to make those changes,” Hara said. “In Hawaii, just continuing to celebrate and share that love with everyone, that’s what I love about this day.”

