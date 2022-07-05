Former federal ACO agrees to pay $100K to settle sex assault lawsuit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former prison guard at the Federal Detention Center has agreed to pay $100,000 to two former female inmates who alleged he sexually assaulted them.

In a federal court lawsuit, one of the accusers alleged that then-prison guard Mikael Rivera entered her cell in May 2018 and forced her to perform oral sex while a second inmate was forced to watch them.

“Yeah, like looking back on it all, like, I still can’t believe some of the things that happened. Just everything -- everything that happened was so devastating at the time, and it’s like, you can’t believe it yourself,’ said “Barbie,” who was at the FDC between 2017 and 2020 on drug-related charges.

But Rivera denied he sexually assaulted either former inmates but agreed to settle only to avoid a costly legal battle. He added that he was not charged or arrested with a crime.

Rivera said he no longer works at the FDC but said he works for another law enforcement agency.

The second inmate alleged in the lawsuit that Rivera also fondled her several days after her cellmate’s alleged assault.

Both women sued two years ago, and last month, Rivera agreed to settle the federal court lawsuit.

“The settlement was $100,000, at $1,000 per month. And if he fails at any time to maintain the consistent mailing of the checks, then it triggers an increase in the penalty of $300,000,” said the women’s attorney Myles Breiner.

Breiner said there was plenty of evidence of sex assaults but that the feds messed up their investigation.

“The two victims in this case managed to smuggle out to the government investigators -- this is to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI -- evidence of semen from this particular correctional officer,” Breiner said.

Breiner also alleged that prison officials retaliated against the women after they complained. But the federal government and prison officials were dismissed from the lawsuit last year.

