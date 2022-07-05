Tributes
Forecast: Gusty winds, passing showers and small surf

Your top local headlines for July 5, 2022.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with breezy conditions and widespread showers are expected.

A remnant band of frontal moisture will move over the central portions of the state with the locally strong trades this morning.

Local radar imagery reveals frequent showers traversing windward and mauka slopes of Maui County and Oahu with lighter showers frequently drifting leeward, especially over Oahu. Less clouds and rain for Kauai and Hawaii Islands.

No significant swells are expected over the next several days.

Minimal swell energy from the S and SE is expected for most of this week, but a long-lived run of near- to above- average surf along S facing shores is expected to begin late next weekend, as a strong low pressure passing SE of New Zealand sends long-period swells our direction.

A small, long-period swell from the E may arrive early next week, generated by east Pacific Hurricane Bonnie.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

