Firefighters work overnight to get large brush fire in Maili under control

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials said a large brush fire that erupted in Maili on the Fourth of July is now under control.

Firefighters were called out at around 7:30 p.m. near the Community Learning Center on Kulauku Street.

Officials said it burned about 10 acres of brush.

There are no reports of any damaged homes, however, video shows the flames getting dangerously close.

Firefighters remained at scene to put out smoldering hot spots until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the blaze is one of two suspected fires on Oahu last night caused by fireworks. The other fire happened in Nanakuli, and burned about 25 square feet before it was contained.

