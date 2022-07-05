Eligible families in Hawaii can now apply to receive help to pay for preschool

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Human Services is accepting applications from eligible families to receive financial help for preschool.

The Preschool Open Doors program — or POD — currently serves more than 600 keiki statewide and aims to provide low- and moderate-income families with subsidies to help them pay for preschool.

Applications are being accepted for keiki born between Aug. 1, 2017 and July 31, 2018 for participation from Sept. 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

Applications must be received by July 29.

Click here for more information.

