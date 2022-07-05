Dramatic new video shows fuel rapidly spilling out at Navy’s Red Hill facility in November

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dramatic new video shows just how rapidly fuel was spilling out at the Navy’s Red Hill facility in November.

Honolulu Civil Beat obtained the video from a military source. The video had not been released prior to this.

The person who took the video triggered the spill by hitting a PVC pipe with a cart.

The worker also sent Civil Beat a photo of the damaged PVC pipe. PVC can crack, which is why investigators found that the pipeline should’ve been made out of steel instead.

The worker described the flow as four safety showers on full blast.

It’s estimated that 20,000 gallons of fuel spilled into the tunnel on Nov. 20 and lasted more than 34 hours.

The Navy said most was recovered, except for roughly 5,500 gallons, which are believed to have contaminated drinking water of military families living in the area.

Thousands were sickened.

